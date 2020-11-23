Have You Ever Actually Made a Bucket List?

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

When I first think of the term 'bucket list,' I think of those dream items that you wished you had checked off your list before it's too late. What if we reframed the concept and started actually checking things off?

There are so many things I've read about or dreamt about doing. And I don't know about you, when I imagine myself doing these things, I imagine doing them in my younger, more athletic body! After all, who wants to imagine themselves as a plump, forty-something woman squeezed into a wetsuit to go scuba diving looking like an over-inflated sausage link? Not me! It's time to get to work on this list before I'm looking back again in twenty years wishing I would have gotten off my keister!

Here's the beautiful thing about bucket lists... there are no wrong answers! I'd love for you to share some of your bucket list items with me! Here are my top ten:

1. I WILL see the Northern Lights and sleep under them in one of those clear topped igloos.

2. I WILL run with the bulls in Spain.

3. I WILL backpack/ride through Ireland and see all of the old castles, Dublin, a real football game, and more!

4. I WILL explore the inside of a volcano in Hawaii.

5. I WILL explore a pyramid, either in Egypt or Central America.

6. I WILL stay in one of those exclusive resorts in the canopy of a rainforest.

7. I WILL cruise on an old school yacht through the Mediterranean Sea.

8. I WILL go swimming in a remote waterfall/grotto with someone I love.

9. I WILL go horseback riding through the surf of a private beach.

10. I WILL explore and backpack/ride across Australia and New Zealand.

Tell me what's on your list! I can't wait to double my own list! Add your ideas in the post below, read everyone else's and feel free to give me a follow!