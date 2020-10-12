Check Out The Smallest Towns In Texas You Ever Did See

A while back in June, I took a look at the teeniest cities in Texas here. I was getting antsy and needed to take a break from being cooped up because of The Rona. I was amped for a road trip.

What I failed to do was take a good look at the smallest towns by population.

Small towns deserve to get a shout out every now and then, hello, Texas! I will happily oblige in the accolades. Who knows, you might even get a hair up your [keester] and decide to take a road trip.

Mark it off each visit of these towns on your bucket list and visit the smallest little big places in Texas, rich in history and wonder. After all, everything we do here, we do it BIG, even if it's a bit on the small side.