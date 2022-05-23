Tyler, TX Seafood Favorite Will Be Featured On Texas Bucket List TV Show

Now you know that my favorite restaurant in Tyler is by far and away Uncle Jacks Kitchen. Let's not even mince words about it, you've heard me talk about them on the air and you've more than likely have ran into me in person there because I'm always there. Momentum for Uncle Jacks has gone through the roof recently after the "end all be all of Opinion groups in East Texas" on Facebook Tyler Rants and Raves starting talking about them. This jewel in North Tyler won't be a hidden one too much longer because the TV show "Texas Bucket List" stopped by recently!

We Pulled Up And Got Some Exclusive Behind The Scenes Photos!

According to their website, Lone Star Emmy & Regional Edward R. Murrow Award winning reporter Shane McAuliffe created & hosts The Texas Bucket List. The show is dedicated to everything you have to see, do, and experience in the Lone Star State and a few things every Texan should venture out to try. The crew was just in Tyler a few months ago featuring another one of the Best Damn Places To Eat At In East Texas Culture ETX!

Uncle Jack's Is Being Featured In An Upcoming Season Of The Show

Be on the lookout for one of Tyler's favorite restaurants in an upcoming episode of the The Texas Bucket List and make it a point to come by but be warned: Don't Get Lost In The Sauce! Check out some behind the scenes photos of the show as it was being filmed!

