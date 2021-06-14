Dear friends, listeners, and readers a Texas family needs our help. Our hearts are with the friends and family of a 28-year-old woman who has gone missing from Fort Worth. Michaela Paige Nausner, age 28, of Fort Worth has been missing for two weeks and it is feared that she may be in danger.

Nausner was last seen June 1st, in the Tanacross Drive area, in Fort Worth, Texas. Though they are not certain she is believed to have been last seen with a man who goes by "Don," although those close to the case believe that is not actually his real name.

She may or may not be in the company of this male. But if you have any information at all as to her possible whereabouts, you are encouraged to please call the Fort Wort PD. If you do see the woman or the suspect, "Don," you are advised to not engage the suspect, proceed with caution, as it is possible that he is armed and dangerous.

Please take a moment to look at these photos, and if you're so inclined to please share on your social media pages. Perhaps someone you know has seen her. If you have any information you are being asked to please contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222, Missing Person #210044507.

It is also being reported that Nausner is not controlling her Snapchat. No one has heard from her since Tuesday, June 1st. Missing and Unidentified. Thank you for taking a moment to read this.

