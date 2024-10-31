Former Texas Detective Sentenced To 10 Years in Prison

We give so much trust to law enforcement officers and officials in Texas, but if they are caught breaking the law they have to face the consequences too. Which is the case with one former Eagle Pass, Texas detective who was sentenced to 10 years in prison for allowing human smugglers to use her rental properties.

Hazel Eileen Diaz received approximately $40,000 in cash and money transfers for assisting in running stash houses that smuggled around 200 people within a one-year period.

When was the Texas Detective Assisting in Smuggling?

According to The Texas Tribune, between September 2020 and August 2021, Diaz was renting out several locations in Eagle Pass that were used to hold migrants for a period of time. During that time $36,916 was given in cash or transferred to Diaz.

Texas Detective Owes More Than Time and Money

Beyond the 10 years in prison, Diaz was also ordered to pay $10,000 in fines, a judgement of $237,600, and must hand over three properties, a truck, and the $23,522 in cash that was in her possession when she was taken into custody.

More Arrests Were Made Besides the Former Detective

There were two other people that were arrested for working with Diaz on this human smuggling operation. One suspect has already been sentenced to more than 5 years in federal prison while the other is set to be in court in January of 2025.

While we hate to hear about crimes like this taking place in Texas, it’s great to hear that no one is above the law. And if you commit a crime in Texas, you will be forced to deal with the consequences.

