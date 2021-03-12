I don't know how I missed this story but this is definitely "Hell 2 Da Naw Naw" Award winning material right here.

According to The Department Of Justice, back on June 17th of 2019, 50 year old Eric Warren, entered a bank in Wolfforth, Texas and robbed them of several thousand dollars. A terrible crime indeed but Warren's method of getting away from the scene of the crime and his REASON for said crime is where things get interesting.

Court documents stated that Warren admitted to authorities that he used a loaner car from a dealership where he already started the purchase process of buying a black BMW. Approximately 15 minutes after the robbery took place, Mr. Warren arrived in the loaned vehicle at a car dealership in Lubbock and began waving the cash that he had JUST illegally obtained from the bank robbery at employees in the car dealership.

The report went on to add the Warren tried to pay $3,000 in cash as a down payment for the Beamer when an employee of the dealership received a phone call informing him of the recent bank robbery. Of course, the employee realized that the vehicle used in the bank robbery matched the vehicle the dealership had loaned to Warren and the cops were called.

When cops arrived, Warren was arrested with $5,086 in cash with all serial numbers matching those on file with the bank he robbed, a painted pellet gun, resembling a real handgun and his fingerprints and DNA was found on the note he gave the bank teller.

For all of this, Warren plead guilty to bank robbery in August 2020 and was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison. At least he won't have to worry about a car note.