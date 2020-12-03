Healthy Holiday Snack Ideas

Just because the holidays are here doesn't mean you have to eat badly. Brenda Garcia with United Supermarkets joined us this week to talk about healthy holiday snacks. One suggestion from Garcia was to get shrimp steamed and seasoned at United Supermarkets, which is free, and to make Shrimp Taco Bites.

Another suggestion from Garcia was to try not only their gouda cheese spreads, but also their spicy gouda. Garcia told listeners that there will be a ton of recipes at happyandnourshised.com and lots of great holiday snack and food deals at MarketStreetUnited.com. On Market Street's website you can browse through holiday essentials and see everything that is on sale right now.

Still have leftover pumpkin from Thanksgiving that is just sitting in a can? Last week, Garcia focused on leftover pumpkin and suggested that listeners who like pumpkin make pumpkin smoothies. Garcia mentioned a great recipe at happyandnourished.com that used yogurt as an ingredient. Garcia said yogurt contains probiotics which can improve your gut health. Garcia also encouraged listeners to check out their digital ads as well.

Listen to the entire interview with Brenda Garcia with United Supermarkets in the video above and visit happyandnourished.com for more on today's meals and advice. Also don't forget that United Supermarkets has you covered this holiday season with turkey, ham, sides, and great desserts!

