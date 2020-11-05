Tips For Those Living With Diabetes

November is National Diabetes Awareness Month and our friends at United Supermarkets are giving out tips and tricks all month long on how to live with diabetes and not feel like you are too constrained.

Brenda Garcia with United Supermarkets joined us this week and encouraged those living with diabetes or those who have family members with diabetes to visit happyandnourished.com for videos explaining what is good to eat along with different tips and tricks for meals. Garcia said that normally, the dieticians would lead tours in stores but because of coronavirus, those tours have been paused.

Garcia also encouraged listeners to like United Supermarkets on Facebook and follow on Instagram.

Last week, Garcia told listeners that it is just fine to indulge in Halloween candy as long as you use control and don't eat the entire bowl. In fact, Garcia said that Halloween candy being bite-sized is perfect because you can limit your intake. Garcia suggested using the 80/20 method which means eating healthy 80% of the time and for those small times you want to indulge, do it, but responsibly. Garcia even suggested having fun with the leftover candy and pairing the candy with fruit.

Listen to the entire interview with Brenda Garcia with United Supermarkets in the video above and visit happyandnourished.com for more on today's meals and advice. Also don't forget that United Supermarkets has you covered this Thanksgiving with turkey, sides, and great desserts!

