HEAR NOW: Zach Bryan Just Dropped “Burn, Burn, Burn” as New Single

Hey, you never know if you don't asked. And while it's safe to assume that Zach Bryan had already planned to release "Burn, Burn, Burn," this dude will be flexing over this tweet for a while.

Zach basically took over every streaming platform this summer. He released his debut studio album, the 34-track American Heartbreak, and his Summertime Blues EP, and broke the internet.

"Something in the Orange" has lead the pack for the sailor, it cracked the Billboard Country Airplay chart, and stayed around No. 6 or No. 7 for weeks on the Hot Country Songs chart, which considers streaming and sales numbers.

Tune in, well premiere the new song this Saturday on Radio Texas, LIVE!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WTv-2otQFAM&t=6s

