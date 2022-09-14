Watch This Zach Bryan Live Performance Burn, Burn, Burns So Damn Good

Zach Bryan is the hottest thing going. And the wildest thing with all of his success is that he's done it independently, virally. Last week the singer, who was still in the Navy at this time last year, dropped his new song "Burn, Burn, Burn," now whether it was because of this dude's tweet or not is likely to remain a mystery forever.

Get our free mobile app

This summer Zach was everywhere. He basically took over every streaming platform when he released his debut studio album, the 34-track American Heartbreak, and when his Summertime Blues EP dropped the internet legit almost broke.

Zach has been on an absolute tear this year, releasing his debut studio album, the 34-track American Heartbreak, in addition to dropping his Summertime Blues EP a couple months ago. - Zach Bryan on his volume of music

"Something in the Orange" has really lead the charge for his latest success, it cracked the Billboard Country Airplay chart, and stayed around No. 6 or No. 7 for weeks on the Hot Country Songs chart, which considers streaming and sales numbers.

Over the weekend YouTuber Taylor Hendrix uploaded some more internet gold for us, hitting us with this powerful performance on his latest single, recorded in Franklin, TN, at Firs Bank Amphitheatre. Give it a watch, and if you're not already, try your damnedest not to become a Zach Bryan fan.

Download the Radio Texas, LIVE! ANDROID, or IOS app, and use it to stream Zach Bryan, Whiskey Myers, Koe Wetzel, and all of your favorites without commercial interruption.