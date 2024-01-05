H-E-B announced they are going to be opening two brand new stores in Mansfield and Fort Worth, Texas, and are looking to fill 1000 positions.

There are many things people love about H-E-B, and those things vary as widely as the Texans who love them. I do love our stores in East Texas. At the same time, when I went to school out in Abilene, Texas, I enjoyed shopping there immensely. I particularly loved their Hill Country Fare brand which included a wide array of grocery items. They were both high quality AND affordable.

What do you love about H-E-B?

For fans of the iconic Texas grocery store chain, H-E-B, and there are many, one way to show how much you love the brand is to join their team! H-E-B is looking to fill 1,000 positions in the near future for their 2 new stores coming to Mansfield and Fort Worth, Texas.

Recently, a story shared by WFAA shared the news that, "the San Antonio-based grocer this week announced plans to hire 500 new employees at stores in Mansfield and Fort Worth."

OK, but is H-E-B a good company to work for in Texas?

Well, according to Glassdoor Employees' Choice Best Places to Work in 2020 is is when it comes to competitive pay and benefits, as well as opportunities to grow in the company. Granted, that was almost four years ago now. But I know people who have at one point or currently work with H-E-B, and they enjoy it.

If you're interested in learning more or want to apply, WFAA reports:

"H-E-B is hosting job fairs for each store, beginning Tuesday, Jan. 9, for the Fort Worth store, which is located in the Alliance development off I-35W in North Fort Worth. The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the store's staffing office located at 5650 N. Riverside Drive, Fort Worth, TX, 76137."

Oh, wouldn't that employee discount be nice?

Speaking of Texas-based companies people seem to love...this is hilarious:

