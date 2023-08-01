Its never easy writing about the subject of kids that have gone missing. A lot of the time, we have no idea of the circumstances around their disappearance. They could have run away, they could have been kidnapped or they could have been taken by the other parent during a visitation. No matter the circumstance, in July, 31 families reported their children missing in Texas. A family from Lufkin, Texas is still looking for their son, grandson or nephew that has been missing since June.

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

This information comes from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. This website hosts the photos and information needed to contact authorities around children under the age of 18 that have gone missing. If a child is considered to be in grave danger, that information will be included along with who they believe the dangerous individual is who has that child.

These Kids are of All Ages and Backgrounds

As of this writing (August 1, 2023), between July 1 and July 31, 2023, 31 teenagers were reported missing. Their ages range from 12 to 18 years old. These children are of all ethnicities, from different Texas cities and from different socioeconomic backgrounds.

Teen Missing From Lufkin Since June Still Missing

Unfortunately, there are not any details that I could find online about the disappearance of 18-year-old Jack Davis from Lufkin. He was reported missing June 13. If you have even the slightest bit of information that could lead to him being found, contact the Lufkin Police Department at 936-633-0356.

Teen Missing from Arlington Since June May Be in Lufkin

18-year-old Rylee Adams has been missing from Arlington since June 19. He could still be in the Arlington area but he may have traveled to Lufkin. If you have even the slightest bit of information that could lead to him being found, contact the Arlington Police Department at 817-274-4444.

Why are these kids missing?

No official details have been given as to why these kids are missing. It doesn't matter, really, because these families are in constant worry mode wondering where their child might be. It doesn't matter if the child ran away, was kidnapped, not returned after visiting with the other parent or whatever other reason, these kids need to be found.

The smallest detail could be the information needed to locate a missing child. Never be afraid to speak up.

The circumstances around any child's disappearance should never be assumed, the family just wants to see a safe return. You can help find any of the 31 Texas children who went missing in July by contacting the listed law enforcement agency or 800-843-5678 (800-THE-LOST). No matter how small the detail may be, contact authorities and let them know.

