Its never easy writing about the subject of kids that have gone missing. A lot of the time, we have no idea of the circumstances around their disappearance. They could have run away, they could have been kidnapped or they could have been taken by the other parent during a visitation. No matter the circumstance, a family is missing their kid and needs your help in finding them. That includes the East Texas city of Henderson where a 17-year-old has been missing since September 21.

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

This information comes from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. This website hosts the photos and information needed to contact authorities around children under the age of 18 that have gone missing. If a child is considered to be in grave danger, that information will be included along who they believe the dangerous individual is who has that child. Luckily, in this case, no dangerous subject is with these kids, there is just a family that is desperately looking for him or her.

Missing Teenager from Henderson

One family in Henderson is looking for their 17-year-old family member. Her name is Nautica Stokes and she has been missing since September 21. The details around her disappearance have not been revealed.

The smallest detail could be the information needed to locate a missing child. Never be afraid to speak up.

The circumstances around her disappearance should not be assumed, her family just wants to see her safe return. You can help by contacting the Henderson Police Department at 903-657-3512 or 800-843-5678 (800-THE-LOST). If you have any information into her disappearance, no matter how small it may be, contact authorities and let them know.

Nautica is not the only kid to go missing in Texas this month. She is one of 20 that have. Take a look at them below:

