If you’re looking for a large piece of real estate in East Texas for a reasonable price, this property in Henderson, Texas might be exactly what you’re looking for. It’s got all the privacy you could want with 58.82 acres of land for sale with a large 5 bedrooms home. If you have a large family this is one place that you need to see, the pictures look amazing.

Largs House on 58+ Acres in Henderson, Texas Photos courtesy of Krista Wiley via realtor.com loading...

The address for this stunning property is 13687 County Road 4188 S in Henderson, TX 75654. Beyond having a large property this place also offers some of the most amazing views. This is exactly what you want to see as you’re drinking your coffee in the morning. There are 4 fully stocked ponds on the property, and I love the look of the wrap around porch. Just scroll down a bit and you will see what I mean in the photos below.

This East Texas Ranch is Ready for You

There is a 460 ft deep water well on the property with a well house, complete with central A/C and heat. To make sure you and the family stay comfortable during the extreme temperatures we see sometimes. There is a 43x100 shop with concrete flooring, ready for all your projects. Plus working cattle lots which is fully fenced. There is a 26,000kw generator, 2 fireplaces, and a wonderful outdoor kitchen.

Let’s See the Pictures

I can brag about this ranch all day, but I know you want to see the photos for yourself. Let’s look at this fantastic ranch currently for sale doe $1,298,000 in Henderson, Texas.

5 Bedroom House on 58 Acres For Sale in Henderson, Texas This East Texas Ranch is ready for you and whatever dreams you have. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins