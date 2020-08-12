Here Comes Pumpkin Spice Season Y’all

Just like Christmas, it seems as if the pumpkin spice season is coming sooner and sooner each year.

Last year Starbucks ushered in the pumpkin spice season during the last week of August. It seems as if Dunkin' Donuts, or excuse me, it's just Dunkin' now. It seems as if Dunkin' is going to be opening up the pumpkin spice crazed season first. Judging from their Instagram and Facebook accounts, you'll soon be able to sip on that warm fall flavor as early as next Wednesday (August 19th).

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

This year Dunkin' is introducing new pumpkin flavored coffee and espresso drinks, spiced drinks and bakery treats beginning Wednesday. Jill Nelson, Dunkin's Vice President of Marketing and Strategy says,

This is one of the most anticipated times of the year for Dunkin’ guests, and we’re excited to make pumpkin favorites available at Dunkin’ restaurants earlier than ever. This year, we have an especially robust menu of new products with something for everyone – from craveable bakery items to snacks and sandwiches that pair perfectly with our seasonal lattes and coffees."

If you're wanting a taste of fall when it's 97 degrees outside this will be the place until Starbucks reveals their lineup and release date. So if you need to fix your pumpkin craze, you can try these new and traditional items at Dunkin':

New Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Flavored Coffees

Apple Cider Donut

Pumpkin Donut or Muffin

Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

New Stuffed Bagel Minis

New Steak & Cheese Rollups

New Maple Sugar Seasoned Snackin’ Bacon

You know, I have never really understood the lure of pumpkin spice, much less acquired a taste for it, but I know it sells. Whether its in coffee, a scented candle, bubble bath, marshmallows or something else, the pumpkin flavored item is going to sell. I also feel pretty sure your pumpkin spice will bring you some comfort and relaxation too, something we all could use.

And if Dunkin' isn't your thing and you're more partial to Starbucks, just hang in there and give it a couple of weeks and the aroma of pumpkin will be filling the joint soon.