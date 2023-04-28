Here&#8217;s How To Figure Out If You&#8217;re A Real Texan Or Not

Here’s How To Figure Out If You’re A Real Texan Or Not

Photo by Adam Thomas on Unsplash

I put out the call for "real Texans" to show off and I was not disappointed.

Being Texan is a unique experience. There are certain things that happen here that are dang near mandatory, and that's what we have on this list. Check it out:

You're not a real Texan if...you haven't seen ZZ Top live.

Ian Gavan, Getty Images
loading...

 

You're not a real Texan if...you haven't stepped on a goat-head.

YouTube/Goathead Roller
loading...

You're not a real Texan if...you don't have sweet tea with dinner.

Photo by Crystal Huff on Unsplash
loading...

You're not a real Texan if...you don't clap after someone sings, "Well the stars at night, are big and bright..."

Photo by Adam Thomas on Unsplash
loading...

You're not a real Texan if...you haven't dodged a tumbleweed bigger than your car (Rod Parker).

Photo by Luismi Sánchez on Unsplash
loading...

You're not a real Texan if...you don't know someone named "Bubba".

Photo by Jay Wennington on Unsplash
loading...

You're not a real Texan if...don't call every soda "a coke".

Thinkstock
loading...

You're not a real Texan if...you ain't suggested that hanging is an acceptable way to handle someone offering you a salsa made in New York City (Noel Ramirez)

david franklin
loading...

You're not a real Texan if...you haven't caught horny toads (Josh Myers).

National Parks Service
loading...

You're not a real Texan if...you don't eat your steak rare or medium.

Llano Estacado Cattle Company via Facebook
loading...

You're not a real Texan if...you don't drive UNDER the speed limit in small towns.

Chris DeRidder/Thinkstock
loading...

On the "honorable mention list" were "Gone parking", "Been stuck in a bar ditch", "Eaten a popper" (C. Jakstas), "Picked black-eyed peas"(S.Ellis), "Used creative words like y'all'd've" (R. Raven), "If you say bacon grease in your eggs is gross" (G. Morgan", and "If you've never eaten an Allsup's burrito on a road trip".

What Do You Think Of This Gigantic New Sculpture In Texas?

Some love it. Others aren't sure what to think...

Texas Candy, A-Z

Filed Under: nessmania, texas
Categories: East Texas News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 101.5 KNUE