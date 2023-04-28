Here’s How To Figure Out If You’re A Real Texan Or Not

I put out the call for "real Texans" to show off and I was not disappointed.

Being Texan is a unique experience. There are certain things that happen here that are dang near mandatory, and that's what we have on this list. Check it out:

You're not a real Texan if...you haven't seen ZZ Top live.

ZZ Top Ian Gavan, Getty Images loading...

You're not a real Texan if...you haven't stepped on a goat-head.

YouTube/Goathead Roller YouTube/Goathead Roller loading...

You're not a real Texan if...you don't have sweet tea with dinner.

Photo by Crystal Huff on Unsplash Photo by Crystal Huff on Unsplash loading...

You're not a real Texan if...you don't clap after someone sings, "Well the stars at night, are big and bright..."

Photo by Adam Thomas on Unsplash Photo by Adam Thomas on Unsplash loading...

You're not a real Texan if...you haven't dodged a tumbleweed bigger than your car (Rod Parker).

Tumbleweeds Photo by Luismi Sánchez on Unsplash loading...

You're not a real Texan if...you don't know someone named "Bubba".

Photo by Jay Wennington on Unsplash Photo by Jay Wennington on Unsplash loading...

You're not a real Texan if...don't call every soda "a coke".

Thinkstock Thinkstock loading...

You're not a real Texan if...you ain't suggested that hanging is an acceptable way to handle someone offering you a salsa made in New York City (Noel Ramirez)

Mexican nachos and salsa with female hand david franklin loading...

You're not a real Texan if...you haven't caught horny toads (Josh Myers).

National Parks Service National Parks Service loading...

You're not a real Texan if...you don't eat your steak rare or medium.

Llano Estacado Cattle Company via Facebook Llano Estacado Cattle Company via Facebook loading...

You're not a real Texan if...you don't drive UNDER the speed limit in small towns.

speed limit sign Chris DeRidder/Thinkstock loading...

On the "honorable mention list" were "Gone parking", "Been stuck in a bar ditch", "Eaten a popper" (C. Jakstas), "Picked black-eyed peas"(S.Ellis), "Used creative words like y'all'd've" (R. Raven), "If you say bacon grease in your eggs is gross" (G. Morgan", and "If you've never eaten an Allsup's burrito on a road trip".

