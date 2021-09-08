Here’s How Tyler Is Helping Hurricane Ida Victims
It's been a little over a week since Hurricane Ida ripped through our neighbors in Louisiana. While the main headlines have been centered around how New Orleans survived mostly in tact, the outlying communities like my hometown Laplace, Louisiana have been devastated.
Its going to take months, if not years, for folks to recover and complicating things are a busy hurricane season in the Gulf which could send more storms their way. Sure, prayers are needed, but so is a helping hand.
The City Of Tyler with the help of several community groups have shared with us details on how they are stepping up to help our neighbors and they are also asking for your help.
The city will be accepting donations until Sept. 15 at the Downtown Recycling Center, the Glass Recreation Center and the Goodman Museum. Community members will be taking the relief items to the east side of New Orleans to assist with recovery.
Items that are needed include:
- Baby Items - baby food, bottles, formula, diapers of every size, baby wipes, etc.
- Breakfast foods - Cereal, Oatmeal, Pop-Tarts and other packaged items
- Bottled Water
- Canned food items – meats, soups, vegetables, etc.
- Can openers – manual only
- Coffee/Tea – instant coffee and tea bags
- Hand sanitizers – bottled or antibacterial hand wipes
- Juices – bottled, canned, and powdered mixes for individual water bottles
- Milk – UHT boxed milk, powdered milk
- Paper plates, paper bowls and plastic utensils
- Paper towels, napkins and toilet paper
- Peanut Butter and Jelly/Jam/Preserves
- Rice, Instant Potatoes, Pasta
- Snack packs – nutritious snack bars, trail mix, beef jerky, etc.
- Sugar/sweetener packets and creamer, cups for coffee/tea
- Cleaning Supplies (bleach, gloves, cleaning liquids/powders, scouring pads, etc.)
- Brooms, mops and buckets
- Dishwashing and Laundry Supplies (dish soap, detergent, stain removers, fabric softeners, etc.)
- Shovels, rakes, axes, saws – tools for clearing debris
- Trash Bags – all sizes, from 13-gallon kitchen bags up to lawn/leaf bags and contractor bags
- Shopping Bags - to be used for distribution of food and supplies
Here is a list of drop off times and locations:
Downtown Recycling Center (414 N. Bois D'Arc Ave.)
Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. & Saturday 8 a.m. to Noon
Glass Recreation Center (501 W. 32nd St.)
Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. & Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Goodman Museum (624 N. Broadway Ave.)
Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.