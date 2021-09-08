Here’s How Tyler Is Helping Hurricane Ida Victims

It's been a little over a week since Hurricane Ida ripped through our neighbors in Louisiana. While the main headlines have been centered around how New Orleans survived mostly in tact, the outlying communities like my hometown Laplace, Louisiana have been devastated.

Its going to take months, if not years, for folks to recover and complicating things are a busy hurricane season in the Gulf which could send more storms their way. Sure, prayers are needed, but so is a helping hand.

The City Of Tyler with the help of several community groups have shared with us details on how they are stepping up to help our neighbors and they are also asking for your help.

The city will be accepting donations until Sept. 15 at the Downtown Recycling Center, the Glass Recreation Center and the Goodman Museum. Community members will be taking the relief items to the east side of New Orleans to assist with recovery.

Items that are needed include:

Baby Items - baby food, bottles, formula, diapers of every size, baby wipes, etc.

Breakfast foods - Cereal, Oatmeal, Pop-Tarts and other packaged items

Bottled Water

Canned food items – meats, soups, vegetables, etc.

Can openers – manual only

Coffee/Tea – instant coffee and tea bags

Hand sanitizers – bottled or antibacterial hand wipes

Juices – bottled, canned, and powdered mixes for individual water bottles

Milk – UHT boxed milk, powdered milk

Paper plates, paper bowls and plastic utensils

Paper towels, napkins and toilet paper

Peanut Butter and Jelly/Jam/Preserves

Rice, Instant Potatoes, Pasta

Snack packs – nutritious snack bars, trail mix, beef jerky, etc.

Sugar/sweetener packets and creamer, cups for coffee/tea

Cleaning Supplies (bleach, gloves, cleaning liquids/powders, scouring pads, etc.)

Brooms, mops and buckets

Dishwashing and Laundry Supplies (dish soap, detergent, stain removers, fabric softeners, etc.)

Shovels, rakes, axes, saws – tools for clearing debris

Trash Bags – all sizes, from 13-gallon kitchen bags up to lawn/leaf bags and contractor bags

Shopping Bags - to be used for distribution of food and supplies

Here is a list of drop off times and locations:

Downtown Recycling Center (414 N. Bois D'Arc Ave.)

Google Maps

Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. & Saturday 8 a.m. to Noon

Glass Recreation Center (501 W. 32nd St.)

Photo courtesy of City of Tyler

Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. & Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Goodman Museum (624 N. Broadway Ave.)

Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

