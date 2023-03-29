Hilarious Video of Texas Police Chasing Man on Tiny Dirt Bike

This video that just popped up on my social feed made me chuckle just a little bit. In the video that was posted to Facebook by Dallas Texas TV, you see the Garland Police Department pursuing a dirt bike. The video was just posted and from the looks of it, the comments sections will be golden for this one. Check out the video...

In another video that went viral from Texas this month, a woman refused to eat her steak because it looked like the state of Texas. Twitter user: TXDeplorable posted this video and people started to sound off. Just from looking at the video, it looks like Longhorn Steakhouse cooked them up just right. Where can I get a Texas-shaped Steak? Check out the video of the pouting wife below.

Check out this combined Whataburger and H-E-B convenience store in Hutto, Texas, and thanks to TikTok, we get a tour of this convenience store that you will only find in Texas. This store opened back in 2017 I know there are other HEB convenience stores, however, I am not sure if they have Whataburger also on site. Let's take a tour of the HEB convenience store thanks to TikTok user heb_obsessed. Does that make this a Whataheb? LOL

Get our free mobile app