Hip Hop Icon Nelly Delivers All The Hits In Tyler, TX At Rose City Music Festival

Its rare that East Texas gets an opportunity to have a Grammy Award winning icon performing in town so it was a no surprise to us that thousands came from near and far to catch hip hop star Nelly performing live at the Inaugural Rose City Music Festival.

Nelly Rocked The Square Performing All Of His Massive Hits!

Like it says in one of the many Tik Tok videos we've seen across the socials, lots of fans have waited YEARS to see Nelly perform and its extra special that he could come and perform HERE in East Texas! He performed a bunch of hits from "Country Grammar" to "E.I" and "Air Force Ones".

And The Nelly Fan Love Was So Real!

Nelly fans from across East Texas and beyond came out to party with the legend! Folks made the drive from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and even as far away as Alabama to catch this once in a lifetime opportunity to see one of their favorite artists perform. Not only did he perform his "hip hop" hits but he also performed a few of his most recent hits with country stars like Kane Brown.

THE CROWD WAS ELECTRIC AND BUZZING ALL NIGHT!

I have to say thought that I found myself more captivated not by Nelly's performance but the energy of the over 7,000 folks who packed the square and sang along to every hit he performed. It was a beautiful thing to see and it was even more exciting that we could bring it to you! Without further ado, let's check out some photos of Nelly's amazing performance courtesy of Callynth Photography who captured these wonderful shots for us!

Hip Hop Icon Nelly Delivers All Of Hits In Tyler, TX At Rose City Music Festival The musical icon performed all of hits to over 7,000 excited fans in the square in downtown Tyler.

Photos From The First Ever Rose City Music Festival These amazing photos were shot by Callynth Photography! See if you can find yourself!