Historic 88-Year-Old Stonehurst Home For Sale In Longview, TX

Our analytics show that you LOVE to be nosy and look inside homes even if you can't really afford them, so let's take you inside a beautiful and historic home that's for sale in Longview.

The thing about older homes is they don't make them like they used to anymore. Gone are the days of quality craftmanship which you can find in a home like this one and instead you've got "mcmansions" that can be thrown up and torn down in months. That's why this amazing home is a rare find and one worth the asking price.

This Home Is A Piece Of East Texas History!

According to its listing on Compass, originally known as “Stonehurst”, this Spanish Colonial style two-story home built in 1934, is located in Longview’s historic Nuggett Hill neighborhood. This impressive shell limestone residence with original red terra cotta Spanish tiled roof and black metal casement windows was built by Judge William C. Hurst and his wife, Esther, using renowned Dallas/East Texas architect Percy Zimmerman.

This 3 bedroom, 2 ½ bath home is just over 4,000 sq ft.

Beyond the impressive foyer at the entrance is a den, formal living area, sunporch, dining room, breakfast room and kitchen. With all 3 bedrooms, a den, a living area, a sleeping sunporch upstairs, you have a choice of stairs or an elevator to connect you between floors.

The home has many original details still today.

Including original tiles, hardwood flooring, stained glass, original copper gutters, lanterns, ironwork (original designer drawings are featured in The Meadows Museum at SMU), quartz, and a historical fireplace in the den with a mantel that is built of rocks gathered from many parts of the continent. There is a rock from the Alamo, from the Supreme Court Building in Washington, from Mt. Vernon, a piece from Monterrey Mexico, chips from the gold mine in the famed Cripple Creek, a garnet from Alaska and many others.

This was the first house built on Sixth Street in Nuggett Hill and holds a special place reserved right in the middle of town.

Priced at $1.25 Million, this home is truly a piece of East Texas history and a rare gem. Let's take you on a tour of this beautiful home below!

Look Inside 88-year-old Historic Stonehurst Home In Longview Own a piece of East Texas history!

