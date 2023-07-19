There are lots of people that dream about owning a piece of real estate like this in East Texas but right now is the time to make it happen. As I was looking through listings online, I stumbled upon this beautiful home in Mineola, Texas that was first built in 1918 by Howard and Vivian Lott. It’s now on the National Register pf Historic Places, also recognized as a Texas Historic Landmark, and has a historic plaque that was given to it by the City of Mineola.

The address for the historic home is 311 E Kilpatrick Street in Mineola, Texas 75773. One of the very first things that caught my attention about this beautiful home is the big front porch, it looks perfect for a cup of coffee to start your morning. As soon as you walk through the front door you will love the incredible original hardwood floors, but really there is so much to love about this property.

More Details on the Historic Home for Sale in Mineola, Texas

The home comes with 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, the home is a total of 4,866 square feet sitting on .55 acres. The property also comes with a 1,436 square foot guest cottage with could be perfect if you wanted to rent that out to create some income or if you have friends or family that like to visit.

Location is Perfect Too

This historic Mineola home is within walking distance to downtown for shopping or going out to eat. You’re going to love the pictures of this place, let’s look at those now!

