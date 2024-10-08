It's the go-to spot for everything arts and crafts across The Lone Star State, and despite consumer spending declining, the popular retailer has continued opening stores across Texas. And now they are raising their starting pay.

Hobby Lobby has announced a pay increase in what can be assumed to be an effort to hire better-qualified employees. And this news may have many people reconsidering their employment.

As of 2009, the Federal minimum wage sits at $7.25 per hour, it's the same here in Texas. The new Hobby Lobby raise, their 13th in the last 15 years, took effect on October 1st. Now all full-time employees of Hobby Lobby earn $19.25 per hour.

Effective Oct. 1, Hobby Lobby raised its minimum full-time hourly wage to $19.25 an hour. The increase is the 13th minimum wage boost by the craft store chain in the last 15 years. - read more here.

But being employee-friendly is baked into Hobby Lobby's credo. Many people have found a home working there thanks to the friendly store hours. Stores are closed on Sundays, and the company closes its doors nightly at 8 p.m.

So a livable wage is almost expected from a seemingly caring company, one that actively attempts to offer their employees an equitable work/family balance.

Hobby Lobby also offers: medical, prescription, and dental plans as well as 401(k) with company match, vacation and sick pay, holiday pay, and time off. Not looking too bad, right?

There are currently 116 Hobby Lobby brick-and-mortar locations operating in Texas, and they're looking to fill many positions including managerial, retail associate, stock room, and stocking. The company operates some 1,035 stores nationwide.

Big Brands Closing Locations in 2024 Here is a look at some of our favorite big brands that will be closing locations in an effort to stop losing money at stores that are underperforming. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins