(Tyler, Texas) - The Hollywood Rose Theater on the West Loop in Tyler was an iconic entertainment venue for many years. I remember when it opened in the mid-1990s. It was awesome having a multi-theater venue to see the latest movies.

I saw many a movie there with my friends or church group. Times Square Theater stayed competitive with Hollywood Rose. There was a theater (I don't remember the name) where Planet Fitness is now on the East Loop that people started gravitating toward. Carmike Theater (now AMC) opened in the early 2000s that took the movie going audience away from Hollywood Rose and the other theater.

Parts of Hollywood Rose to be Auctioned Off

The Hollywood Rose Theater closed for good in 2024. It was bought by Regal Cinemas before that with the hope of reviving the theater but those plans failed. In December of 2024, Tyler City Council approved a zoning change for the theater to become office and clinic space for Bethesda Health Clinic (CBS 19).

Bethesda Health Clinic will renovate the interior of the theater. To do that, parts of the interior and exterior will be auctioned off. Items like theater seats, neon signs, marquee boxes and more could be yours. There are no details as of this writing for when and how the auction will take place.

Hollywood Rose Auction Will Benefit Bethesda Health Clinic

If you want to get more details on when the auction will take place, go to lp.constantcontactpages.com to sign up. Bethesda Health Clinic provides health services to those in East Texas without health insurance or those with limited health insurance. Find out more about what they do at bethesdaclinic.org.

