Californians Leaving For Texas Are In For A Rude Awakening

Moving is a big deal, it takes lots of time and planning in most cases, although some Texans want to make it a little easier if you’re planning on moving to Texas. Whether it’s a job or possibly a family situation that is moving you to Texas, there is so much to enjoy in the Lone Star State.

But Texas is not exactly like any other state in the country. Things are a bit different here, but some Texans wanted to share some honest advice for anyone joining us here in Texas.

The first thing you should understand about Texas is that people are genuine, and that Southern Hospitality is still alive and well.

The reason I bring that up is because in Texas if you’re in line at a grocery store, expect someone around you to say hello. While that might not be common in all parts of the country, most Texans love to spark a conversation. Don’t be shocked if a random person begins a conversation, it’s something that should be enjoyed and cherished.

Advice for Moving to Texas Canva loading...

Be Willing to Adapt

One of the best things about Texas is that it is unique. But as you probably know, Texans like being unique and don’t want to change to be like another other state. Just know that you will need to adapt to Texas as it won’t happen the other way around.

Get our free mobile app

Let’s Get Advice About Moving to Texas

If you want some good advice prior to moving to Texas you’re in luck. Here is a look at some solid advice from Texans for people fixin’ to move to Texas.

Texans Give Advice For Anyone Moving to Texas Here is a list of suggestions from people who live in Texas for people who are planning to move to Texas. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins