WATCH: Temple, Texas Karen Goes Viral with Restaurant Soup Freak Out

We get it. As humans, we get upset. It can be because we got charged too much for something or someone cut us off in traffic or someone got our order wrong. The difference is how you handle being upset. Throwing a tantrum and trying to injure someone is not how to handle being upset with someone, especially if it's over something very simple.

Karen is a term that is thrown around about both males and females. It refers to an adult who basically throws a two year old tantrum in a public environment because they got upset over something very simple. This particular instance in Temple, Texas is a perfect example of what a Karen is and does.

Yes, this woman is upset about what looks like her soup order. It's the fact, though, that this woman consciously picks up the cup of soup and throws it onto the worker behind the register. Why did this woman feel this was in any way necessary? No matter how big, or reason for, this woman's complaint, throwing the product onto the worker IS NOT called for.

There is also the cowardly way the woman very, very quickly runs away after doing it. Coward is the correct term to use here.

This worker went on TikTok to give her side of the story.

From the worker's explanation, this woman was just looking for a reason to think she had some kind of ultimate power over the universe. Don't be like this Karen.

For some reason there is very wrong assumption that everyone does everything perfect and that mistakes should never be made. The FACT is readers, no one, including yourself, and me, is perfect. Mistakes will happen and most people, like this worker, will do whatever is necessary to correct the mistake. You just have to have some patience and understanding to realize this.

