WATCH: Two Women Steal Over $2,000 In Meat From Temple, Texas HEB

Talk about bold. On Good Friday (April 15th) a couple of women allegedly just helped themselves to more than $2000 of meat from a Temple, Texas H-E-B grocery store.

They just drove off, like Bonnie and Clyde. - Gilbert Quintero

The theft was reported to Temple Police around 3:30 Friday afternoon by store employees who noticed a couple of women pushing a cart of huge quantities of meat out of the store without paying for it.

Video of the alleged theft and the eventual getaway was captured by Gilbert Quintero, according to KWTX. Quintero drove up on the incident and captured one woman as she was loading the stolen goods into the trunk of her Chrysler 300 while an H-E-B grocery store employee was confronting the woman and on the phone and videoing the incident herself. The video below is from the TikTok account TheGrandReport.com showing the employee attempting to pull the shopping cart away as the woman was throwing all types of cuts of beef and ground meat into the trunk.

Temple Police are currently searching for the white Chrysler 300 with temporary Texas tags 48632Z4. The video shows a clear image of one suspect getting into the passenger side of the car while the assumed driver is just chunking packages of meat after package of meat into the trunk all while wearing a surgical mask covering her face.

Temple Police are asking anyone who recognizes either one of these women or the vehicle in the Temple area to give them a call at 254.298.5500.

