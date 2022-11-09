Get our free mobile app

If you have plans to host family for Thanksgiving, Christmas, or New Year's and you're looking for an alternative to your home, you need to look into this place just a few hours north of Tyler and Longview, Texas in Broken Bow, Oklahoma. Hosting a family gathering at a destination rental would be something different to do with the family this year. It's a chance to hang with them in a new unfamiliar setting where everyone is out exploring and having a great time.

I've often wanted to do this. It's nice to host family and feast at the house, but it seems like it's the same routine, doing something like this in a foreign environment seems exciting. I was just wasting some time and looking around at rental cabins in the Broken Bow area, because we've been there several times, and I ran across the ultra-luxurious cabin named the Regal Eagle. This place appears to be super plush.

This seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom highly accommodating rental cabin has a near-perfect five-star rating. It features five luxury king master bedrooms each with a private bathroom, a full gourmet kitchen, a game room, a wet bar area, and a lot of indoor and outdoor activities. For most of us, there is some sticker shock when it comes to the rental rate, but with accommodations like this, it's understandable.

Regal Eagle's on-site activities:

From indoors to outdoors, there are lots of things for everyone to do. Indoors, there's a shuffleboard, a pool table, board games, and a poker table while outdoors features. a foosball table, an outdoor grilling and dining area, a horseshoe pit, and a crystal clear creek that runs through the property with the towering pines.

Regal Eagle sleeps 22 people

From the five master suite bedrooms to a queen bedroom to the bunk room there will be plenty of space for everyone to stretch out. The bunk room looks awesome in itself. It features eight extra large twin beds where it will be easy for the kids to sleep or not because they'll be talking all night long!

In addition to all the activities at the Regal Eagle, there are many attractions and activities around to keep the family entertained for a unique holiday - or anytime - getaway.

