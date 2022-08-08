This Luxury Broken Bow Cabin Has A 4.9 Star Review + Sleeps 22

Get our free mobile app

Yes, at first look there is a bit of sticker shock at the price per night of this luxury cabin in Broken Bow, OK. Especially if you're renting this gorgeous place for your immediate family, but that's the price to pay for a luxury cabin! However, if this ends up being a 'must stay' kind of place for you there is a way around the high rental fee.

Fox Hollow Creek is one gorgeous three-story luxury cabin that will have you wishing this place was yours any day of the year.

There is enough space for your entire crew to spread out.

This newly constructed cabin is 6000 square feet! Told you there was enough space for the entire crew. It has six bedrooms with nine beds that will sleep up to 22 people. There are eight bathrooms, a huge kitchen, living room, game room, deck, and an outdoor seating area around a fire pit. Among the variety of things to do while on the property, you can venture out and walk along a portion of a crystal clear creek that runs through it.

Check out all the fun things that are available to do once at this three-story masterpiece.

The game room level of Fox Hollow Creek has a pool table, shuffleboard, and loads of board games. The outdoor deck has a foosball table and checkers, in addition, you can pitch horseshoes too out by the deck. If those kinds of games aren't your thing, you can relax and destress in the hot tub or the hammock too!

If you love to cook, or you're the chef during family outings, you can do it in an expansive kitchen or outside on the grill.

Here's a way around that high rental fee.

On average, this place will set you back $1015 a night. However, if you've got a big enough crew and you go into it with a couple of families - friends or your family - you can reduce that down quite a bit and you'll be staying at one of the most highly rated luxury cabins in Broken Bow! This place has earned a 4.9-star review on VRBO. So it appears you can't go wrong when you book your reservations at Fox Hollow Creek.

Now to be clear, I'm not earning anything off of writing this. It's just a very interesting place that I saw while doom scrolling through social media one day and thought I'd pass it along to you.

If you've never been to Broken Bow, there are quite a few things to do while you're in town. It's a fun place to visit and it's just a few hours north of Tyler and Longview off of Hwy 259.

