Houston Hospital Reports COVID-19 Recoveries Thanks to New Drug

A promising new drug may be responsible for some recent rapid recoveries in critically ill COVID-19 patients.  According to a report in Click2Houston, Houston Methodist Hospital has been administering a drug known as RLF-100 (aviptadil) to some of their COVID-19 patients on ventilators and with severe medical conditions.  Within 3-4 days, many of those patients came off the ventilators or showed other signs of recovery.

NeuroRX Inc. and Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG are the manufacturers of RLF-100 and there research team will be conducting more tests to confirm the drug's safety and effectiveness.

