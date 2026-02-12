(KNUE-FM) I mean, ya have to admit, just saying "Texas" makes ya feel kinda good, doesn't it? When people ask you where you're from, don't you love saying..."Texas..." Nice. And I'm pretty sure we're the only state that can boast an "x" in its name. Did you know that the name "Texas" may have originated in East Texas, according to sources such as TexasStandard.org? Yep. But more on that in a moment.

Why Saying “Texas” Just Feels Good

Well, one more thing that makes us so very unique--in addition to the diversity of our regional landscapes and people, roads that go on forever, the best food, and the friendliest and, dare I say, most beautiful people.

Get our free mobile app

Although I love many of the states in this grand nation of ours, Texas clearly has the most distinctive name of them all. Just prior to becoming known as "Texas," our state was a province of Mexico, and the area was called Coahuila y Tejas. So where did it come from?

Before It Was Texas, It Was Coahuila y Tejas

Yes, you may have learned this in your middle school history class, but adults tend to forget those things, don't we? At least I did. And I'll tell ya why it's even more astonishing that I'd forgotten--because the name we love so dearly had its beginning right here in EAST Texas. How bout that?

The East Texas Connection to the Name Texas

Yes, around 1540, Spanish explorers encountered the Caddo Indians. After a time, the Caddos began referring to the Spanish as "tayshas." Guess what that means in English? "Friends." Or alternatively, "allies." When the Spanish explorers translated "tayshas" into Spanish, it became "Tejas." And from there, it evolved into the name that we know and love today. Texas. It really does feel good just to say it.

Ready to get out and explore this glorious state of ours? I know I am. Even those of us who have lived here for many years still have much to see.

Read More: This Texas Lake Town Between Waco and Fort Worth Is Calling

The Texas Bigfoot Hunt: Notable Sightings and Stories in the Lone Star State We continue to be fascinated by the mystery of Bigfoot, where reported sightings continue to captivate. Several of these sightings are in East Texas. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley