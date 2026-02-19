(Tyler, Texas) - South Broadway in Tyler can be a chore to navigate sometimes. You've got the ones in a rush mixed with the ones finding a store mixed with the ones that think they're on 635 in Dallas. In can get ugly if you're not paying attention.

Personally, I don't think South Broadway is that big of a deal. I'm a patient person, though, so I can just sit back, relax and watch the chaos unfold in front of me then go around it. Sure, it has gotten to me sometimes but it's not very often.

South Broadway a Top Congested Road in Texas

For many years, South Broadway has been one of the most congested roads in Texas. Improvements have been made to help alleviate some of that. Unfortunately, overpasses will not be the solution simply because there's no place to put them.

The problem lies in city leaders 50 years ago who did not envision Tyler growing the way it has. As the city grew faster than expected, everything got built on top of each other which inevitably caused the traffic issue. Side streets have been built, which have helped, and so has the retiming of traffic lights over the last few years.

South Broadway Not a Top 100 Congested Road Anymore

In the newest study, South Broadway has dropped out of the Top 100 Most Congested Roads in Texas. At one time, South Broadway was 47th in the state. It is now at 120. That is a big improvement.

City of Tyler City of Tyler loading...

There's still work to be done but things are moving in the right direction. In the meantime, just build up your patience meter when heading out for a lunchtime errand on South Broadway.

