Tyler, TX Favorite Culture ETX Opening Speakeasy Club Soon

There's a lot of exciting NEW things coming to Tyler and if you've lived here for a longtime then you're probably saying to yourself "Its about time!". One of the exciting new options that's on the way is being put together by Culture ETX's own Chef Lance McWhorter who already has one of the best damn places to eat at in East Texas and he's adding on something that I think is SUPER cool.

Chef Lance's Culture ETX Has Gained National Attention For Its Amazing Food

Melz Melz loading...

If you've still never been to Culture ETX, you are missing out on an awesome dining experience. While the menu is "high end" the service and vibes are totally chill and come as you are which is why I wrote about them when I first got to East Texas. Since that time I've gotten know Chef Lance and his wife Bailey who has also been featured on shows like "The Texas Bucket List" and will be one of the celebrity chefs at this years State Fair Of Texas Celebrity Cook-Off. They now have plans to bring something that could change the nightlife scene in Tyler forever.

It's Called "The Plaid Rabbit Speakeasy At Culture ETX".

Back during the Prohibition era, "speakeasies" were hidden bars where folks could sit down and have a drink during a time where alcohol was illegal. In order to access most of them you had to have had a membership or know the "password" to get into it. Well that's going to be the same concept for The Plaid Rabbit. They are offering up special tiered memberships which gives you special access to events, tastings and more! But instead of me trying to explain it all, we asked Chef Lance to come through and tell us all about it!

Memberships are on sale now at https://cultureetx.com/shop

Melz Melz loading...

Check out my conversation with Chef Lance about The Plaid Rabbit, when it plans to open, and how you can get a membership to this COOL concept coming to downtown Tyler!

The Best Damn Places I Ate At In Texas Here's a gallery of some of the best places I've ate at in East and Central Texas!

Behind The Scenes Of Uncle Jacks Kitchen On The Texas Bucket List The award winning show stopped by Tyler seafood favorite Uncle Jacks Kitchen.