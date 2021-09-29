Stream Tyler Childers’ Red Rocks Show LIVE Tonight, We’ve Got The Link For You

If you're reading this right now chances are that you are not in Colorado waiting for Tyler Childers to take the stage at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

No, chances are you're probably like me at home wishing you were in Colorado waiting for Tyler Childers to take the stage. Well don't forget there is an in-between place, a compromise for all of us tonight and tomorrow.

Childers will be live streaming his back-to-back concerts tonight (September 29th) and tomorrow (September 30th), which means you can watch from the comfort of your own couch. One thing's for sure the beer will be cheaper.

The show will set you back just $19.00 per night, or bundle both nights and save. You can get Wednesday's and Thursday's show for $34.99 streamed directly in your living room with Fans.live.

Not sure if it's merely or a coincidence or if Childers plans to play Red Rocks every September 30th, but it is the two year anniversary of perhaps the most devastating bout of FOMO I have ever experienced. To wrap up his sold out show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on September 30th, 2019, Childers brought out the legendary Robert Earl Keen to sing one of the most iconic songs of-all-time.

If you haven't taken in all this glory yet, do it up top. A big shout out to YouTuber Brandi Cough for this gem. Brandi, if you ever read this, we love you for posting this. Thank you so much.

And I can't wait to find out what gems the Kentucky native has for us over the next two nights. Again, if you are looking for the link to stream the show just click right here.

