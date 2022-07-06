HEAR NOW: Turnpike Troubadours Share a New Song & It’s Fantastic

It's what we've all been wanting since spring '19. And while it's true that '22 is notable for many things, it will perhaps best be remembered in history as the year we got Red Dirt icons Turnpike Troubadours back.

As the guys are back out touring there has been a lot of speculation over when they will release a new album. It's been five years since their latest Long Way From Your Heart. Well some good news out of Morrison, Colorado recently. We will be getting that new Turnpike album, just not sure when yet..

“I heard a rumor that we’ve been working on a record… and that rumor is true. I’m gonna play something new for ya,” front man Even Felker confirmed. Then he gave fans a broke down acoustic version of a new song titled, "Cat in the Rain."

It's something to wet the ol' whistle to we get our ears around the new project. Shoutout to our pals at Georgia Red Dirt Music for getting this one up for all of us to enjoy.

