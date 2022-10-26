See Parker McCollum’s Debut & Robert Earl Keen’s Finale on Austin City Limits

This is sure to be some good television watchin' out of Austin, TX. This weekend's episode of Austin City Limits will be one for the history books; as one of country music's brightest stars makes his debut, while one of it's biggest icons makes his final bow.

Coincidentally they're also our last two Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival headliners, as Parker McCollum and Robert Earl Keen add their names to Season 48 of Austin City Limits.

Austin City Limits presents a spectacular hour of country music, Texas-style, featuring rising star Parker McCollum and legendary singer-songwriter Robert Earl Keen. McCollum makes his ACL debut with songs from 2021’s Gold Chain Cowboy; and, in a special appearance, ACL veteran and Americana great Robert Earl Keen, who recently announced his retirement from touring, returns for a triumphant final bow showcasing beloved classics from his four-decade career. The new Season 48 installment premieres October 29 at 8pm CT/9pm ET. ACL airs weekly on PBS stations nationwide (check local listings) and full episodes are made available to stream online at pbs.org/austincitylimits immediately following the initial broadcast.

The popular television program is recorded live at ACL’s studio home in Austin, Texas, and is the longest-running music television show in history.

Parker McCollum setlist:

TO BE LOVED BY YOU

HANDLE ON YOU

STONED

HELL OF A YEAR

PRETTY HEART

I CAN’T BREATHE

Robert Earl Keen setlist:

FEELIN’ GOOD AGAIN

GRINGO HONEYMOON

SHADES OF GRAY

I’M COMIN’ HOME

I GOTTA GO

