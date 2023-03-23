While we'll never get the chance to see Robert Earl Keen perform publicly again, his legacy will go on forever... and also will never end. The extent of his influence on the Texas scene and country music in general will never be possible to measure.

“Quitting the road doesn’t mean I’m dead, and it doesn’t mean I’m going to quit producing stuff,” Robert Earl Keen.

The man who is arguably the best storyteller of our generation and who is often credited with giving so many artists a road map for touring in Texas officially turned his in last September.

And now REK has been recognized for his contributions by the state of Texas.

From the official release:

That the House of Representatives of the 88th Texas Legislature hereby congratulate Robert Earl Keen on his retirement from touring and honor him for his outstanding contributions to Texas music. As of Tuesday, March 21, 2023, Robert Earl Keen has officially been recognized by the state of Texas for everything he’s done for the Texas music scene and beyond; a feat accomplished by no other Texas musician.

While we won't see him perform again, he's still going to write, record, and produce music. In fact, his next project is out on April 14th and it's titled Western Chill. This will be a brand new full-length album, an accompanying performance video of the entire album, a detailed songbook for folks at home to sing and play along, and a 92-page, full-color graphic novel.

