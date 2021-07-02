It's official.

Governor Abbott has signed House Bill 3348 into law which means our community colleges can now offer up to FIVE four-year Bachelor's Degree programs in the state of Texas.

ABC13 reports that House Representative Mayes Middleton, who was elected to the Texas House in 2018 to represent House District 23, said regarding the communities in his own district:

"(It's) giving people in our community the tools they need to achieve high-paying careers without that crushing student debt. I mean, that is really the issue with four-year colleges, traditional four-year colleges, and this is the way to do that."

We've had a foreshadowing that could be on the way. In fact, some of our East Texas community colleges had begun laying the groundwork for many years now. And it's all come to fruition with the signing of this Bill.

I've talked with some current students who have expressed relief about not having to worry what they're gonna do next after the first two years have been completed--particularly when they've learned to love the college at which they've been learning for two years.

Some have discussed their preference for the typically smaller, more community-vibed campuses versus heading to the "academic cities" that often come next.

But then of course, there's the financial aspect.

Most of the time, community colleges are much more affordable. And as tuitions have continued to skyrocket to sometimes shocking levels, many students (and their parents) are relieved at the idea of getting that Bachelor's Degree for a somewhat more affordable price tag.

It can be quite deflating to get that degree you've worked so hard for, only to then be faced with a changing and challenging job market while facing down all of that student debt.

Is this going to create more competition for the bigger four-year universities? I'm sure it will. But, that is an inevitable part of free market capitalism.

