Watch These Amazing Flights into Eye of Hurricane Laura

Hurricane hunters are a different breed of humans. They get in a big piece of steel and decide to fly that big hunk of metal right into the middle of massive hurricanes.

You have to be a special kind of person to agree to that gig. But they do it as a way to see how dangerous these storms are. With these flights, forecasters can better predict wind speeds and so much more about these storms.

They call this work "fixing the eye" to precisely locate the eye of the storm. The planes fly through the eyewall at the center of the storm. The cross through it several times at different altitudes from 1,000 to 10,000 feet before wrapping up this dangerous flight.

The planes that fly into the storms have sensors and collects data on the storm. The planes are based in Biloxi, Mississippi. But you can also take a look at this video from a Microsoft Flight Simulator.

The key to these flights is to pinpoint the location and the size of the eye which can be 30 hmiles wide or more. Some of these massive storms are hundreds of miles wide.

Forecasters need to know the exact center of the storm to accurately predict how many communities could be impacted by the storms.

The data gathered by the plane is then related to the National Hurricane Center to be used to created the forecasted path of the storm.

The planes send sensors out into the eye to also gather data. If forecasters can see what is happening inside the center of the storm, they can better predict what the storm will do next.