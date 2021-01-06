I Can Feel It Frying in the Air Tonight

I was given an air fryer as a Christmas gift, and with a background in culinary arts, I would never have purchased one for myself in a million years. Against all odds, I am now hopelessly in love with it and I'll likely cremate it when it dies someday. In fact, if I die first, use it to cremate me.

I stared at the air fryer in its box for a few days after Christmas. I didn't want my chef buddies to know that I was considering using the one new cooking method they were all so vehemently against. I finally decided I would test it out just to prove that it was total garbage. Surely that spaceship-looking, counter space-stealing, lazy excuse for cooking would be a total waste of my time.

I didn't have anything exciting to make for anyone, and since I had never used one before, I figured I would just do a test run with some chicken. I wasted no time preparing the chicken. I left it totally unseasoned and didn't even defrost it. I wanted the chicken to be terrible.

I refused to read the instructions on the air fryer. Partly because it was pretty self-explanatory, but mainly because I am lazy as crap.

I tossed in three plain-ass frozen chicken tenders and set the timer.

And y'all...

THEM CHICKENS WERE BANGIN'!

Holy heck! Not at all what I was expecting, but if this thing can make bland and utterly unseasoned chicken tenders taste that great, it gets my vote. The outside was crispy, the inside was juicy, and I must admit...I have used the air fryer every single day since I got it.

I stepped up my game and actually put effort into the other things I've cooked in there since then and I have yet to be disappointed. Not only does it cook fast and evenly, but it's also healthier, much less oily, and the whole thing is as easy to clean as a single salad bowl.

I love my air fryer. I don't care what anyone thinks. We are going to be together, and that's final.

If you would also consider dying so that your air fryer may live another day, I want to know.