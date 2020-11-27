I Did It! I Signed Up for Noom!

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Noom is the app that you see advertised all over social media that uses psychology to help change your relationship with food to achieve weight loss. Of course, now I'm sitting here on my couch trying to figure out if Noom is already making my food less tasty or if I've contracted COVID-19, but I digress.

I've been on a journey of self discovery and self improvement ever since my divorce. I've sought therapy, I've taken a long look at my life, my hopes, my goals and my dreams and I've travelled, tried new sports and hobbies and even stopped smoking. I'll be the first to tell you that it hasn't been easy, In fact, it's been pretty damn painful, but the wins and the growth of been worth it.

The one thing I haven't quite been able to get a fix on is my weight and my relationship with food. It seems that I'm hell bent on self sabotage when it comes to this. You better believe if someone needed help in this area I'd roll up my sleeves and get to work, but for some reason, it's like I don't think I'm worth it which is the most ridiculous thing ever. But I'm going to fix that relationship... with myself and food because I am worth it dang it! And no, I'm not a brand ambassador for Noom, I shelled out around $250 that I didn't have just like everyone else. But, if I can reach my goal weight by next July, it'll be worth every penny. I'll keep you updated! ;)