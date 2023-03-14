Being a Type 1 diabetic for sure makes enjoying a snack difficult sometimes. Most folks go to is a nice candy bar or bag of trail mix. For me, those would be an absolute disaster. It's a little easier with soft drinks since most have a sugar free option that has a similar flavor. One soft drink's sugar free option has become really hard to find. That would be Big Red.

I Love Dr Pepper Products

Big Red is one of my favorite soft drinks. That Big Red concept has even extended to include a peach, what I'm guessing is a blue coconut flavor and a couple of others. There was a Diet Big Red that was readily available that I would pick up from time to time if I wanted a break from Diet Dr Pepper or the Diet Cherry Dr Pepper or the Diet Cherry Vanilla Dr Pepper. I love Dr Pepper, okay, stop laughing at me (I say sarcastically with a playful pout on my face.)

Where I Used to Find Big Red Zero Sugar

However, when the Dr Pepper company added the zero sugar line, that Diet Big Red disappeared. Until I found those glorious 20oz red bottles marked with Zero Sugar at the Shell Station in Liberty City on Interstate 20. Anytime I needed to go to Longview, I would stop there and pick one up to enjoy on the way. Coming back, I would stop again and pick up two or three just to have for later. Recently I noticed that store has stopped selling them.

NO!! - Me When that Shell Station Didn't Have Them

My girlfriend made fun of me one weekend when we were in Fort Worth. We stopped at a gas station there and they had Big Red Zero Sugar. I grabbed five of them from the cooler. I could've grabbed more but I didn't want to fully take away someone else's Big Red Zero Sugar fix.

Hey Tyler Beverages and Made Rite, why is it so hard to find?

I wish I could find Big Red Zero Sugar in stores. I would take it in a one liter, a twelve pack of cans or even in a six pack of 16oz bottles. It is certainly frustrating when it's one of my favorite drinks. I've even looked on the Tyler Beverages and Made Rite websites to see if there is a way to order it that way but to no avail.

Until I can find an easy way to buy one, I will just have to keep a sharp eye out for any more that might pop up somewhere else. If you see any, please let me know at michael.gibson@townsquaremedia.com or send me a chat message in the station mobile app.

