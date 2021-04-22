Top 5 Stuff To Send Someone in a Texas Care Package

According to the folks on Reddit in the Questions for Texans section, here's what we should be sending to a loved one who needs a Texas care package: "What are some staple Texas snacks to send to someone abroad?"

Whataburger condiment packets:

You can get a three-pack of condiments that includes mustard, regular ketchup, and their famous spicy ketchup for just $10.99.

screenshot via Whataburger.com

A Thang of Ribs, some Brisket, or jerky BBQ:

Click here for a list of all kinds of Texas butchers that ship their meats nationwide. You can ship barbecued chicken, brisket, pulled pork, and ribs. There's even a monthly barbecue shipping club if you are feeling a wild itch.

Katerina Jerabkova via Unsplash

Dr. Pepper and Big Red:

Can't go wrong with Big Red or a Dr. Pepper. Dr. Pepper was invented right here in Texas so we are quite partial to it. Put that in a care package and you will surely light up someone's day. Big Red also claims to be the #1 selling soda in America and it's definitely very Texas, so bottoms up (in the care package)!

Screenshot via BigRed.com

A bag of Fritos:

Here's a list of recipes you can make with Fritos (according to their website): Fritos Pie, Fritos Pie Burrito, Fritos Enchilado Cheese Bake, Tacos in a Bag, Fritos Chilaquiles, and Salty Chocolate Chip Fritos Cookies (that actually sounds gross, I'm just sayin').

Screenshot via Fritos.com

Liquid Smoke

It's the best Texas thing to put on your meats, Liquid Smoke! There are many brands but the one I want is always out of stock online at Walmart: Fort Worth Stockyards!

screenshot via stubbsbbq.com

What would YOU put inside a Texas care package?

