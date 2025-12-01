The weather outside may be getting frightful, but it's never too cold for ice cream. December is officially here, and we're finally seeing temperatures plummet to, like, 39° across East Texas. But regardless of the temperature, there's always room for ice cream. Thankfully, in Tyler, Texas, there are plenty of places to visit.

There are countless ways to eat it, in a bowl, on a cone, through a straw, or even from a bottomless hole (my attempt at Dr. Seuss). It's no doubt one dessert that everyone can agree on, whether it's Christmas or the Fourth of July. It's a classic that pairs wonderfully with anything.

The best ice cream in Tyler, TX

The history of ice cream is a long and varied story. It's evolved from simply flavored ice in ancient times to the mass-produced treat of today. We know that no single person can be credited for its invention because it developed through centuries of cultural exchange and technological advancements.

Of course, "The best" is subjective; we all like different ice cream places for different reasons. If you want a creamy, custard concrete, you go to Andy's. If you're looking to fill a bowl up with countless toppings, it's Marble Slab Creamery. Whatever kind of ice cream you're in the mood for, there's a place for it.

According to Yelp Reviews, though, some ice cream establishments in Tyler seem to be more liked than others. Including one frozen yogurt place -- which isn't really ice cream, but since it was on the list, we can make room for it, too.

Photo by sheri silver on Unsplash Photo by sheri silver on Unsplash loading...