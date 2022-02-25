How have criminals not realized at this point that if you steal anything, especially from a big box store you will be caught on camera and you will pay the price for the crime. It doesn't make sense that shoplifting still takes place, there are cameras on us at all times. If you decided to take something without paying for it, in just a matter of days you will have a picture online just like this pair that stole items from the Wal-Mart in Marshall, Texas.

While I'm not sure of exactly what the suspects took from the Wal-Mart store it really doesn't matter. Most of us learn early on in life what is right and what is wrong, and taking items from a store that you didn't pay for is just plain wrong. I'm a little shocked that the lost prevention team at the Wal-Mart store didn't stop these suspects before they got outside but I'm sure they are busy with lots of people in the store at one time.

When Did This Theft Take Place at the Wal-Mart in Marshall, Texas?

These photos were taken on Thursday, February 3rd at 6:58 pm. It would be nice if there were better images of both suspects, especially since the big box store probably sells surveillance cameras. Regardless, these are the best photos that were released by the Marshall Police and Harrison County Crime Stoppers. Please take a long look at the suspects and see if you recognize either of them.

You Could Get a Reward If You Can Help Identify the Shoplifters Out of Marshall, Texas

Crime Stoppers has said that if you have a tip that leads to an arrest in this case you could be eligible for a cash reward. To help law enforcement and get your hands on the reward call Sergeant Leming with the Marshall Police Department at 903-934-7852 or Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.

