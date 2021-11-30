The video was posted last week by the Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers and they are still looking for the suspect. While there are many comments online talking about the suspects physical appearance, none of them have been helpful with identifying the suspect. As you will see in the video below there is a gun being used in the robbery which makes it so important to capture this suspect as quick as possible. Please watch the video below of the aggravated robbery in Marshall, Texas and see if you can identify the suspect.

Even if you don't recognize the suspect please share this video so this same crime or worse doesn't continue to happen in East Texas or anywhere for that matter. The crime took place on Wednesday, November 10th at approximately 8:45 p.m. on the 6000 block of East End Blvd and luckily the business has pretty good camera footage of the suspect and the vehicle used in the crime.

The Vehicle Make and Model Are Easy to Identify

Less than 30 seconds into the video you can see that the vehicle used in the crime was a 2001-2006 Cadillac Escalade that is black in color but has nice rims. The license plate isn't very easy to read. The suspect is a black woman who is wearing a shirt that doesn't cover her whole body, but there is nothing easy (tattoos or scars) to identify on her body which is why law enforcement needs your help.

There is a Cash Reward Being Offered

Harrison County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case. You can remain anonymous when giving information to officers, just call 903-935-9969. Let's put this criminal behind bars before she continues her crime spree.

