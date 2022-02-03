I'd love to ask the suspect in this case what on earth he was thinking as there was a Henderson, Texas man who was arrested by Harrison County Sheriff's Office last week while in the process of burglarizing a church. The crime story isn't just that simple because this suspect also fled in a police vehicle before being recaptured by law enforcement.

According to the Longview News-Journal, 27-Year-Old Joshua Braley is now facing a bunch of serious charges as a result of his bad decisions. Braley is now looking at a charge of burglary of a building, two counts of theft with a firearm, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, unauthorized use of a vehicle and escaping while under arrested or confined. So many charges for such a stupid thing to do, stealing from a church makes no sense at all.

What Happened When the Suspect Was Arrested?

It was around 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 24th in the attic of the Grange Hall United Methodist Church located at 4813 Texas 43 South in Marshall, Texas. While officers were still collecting evidence Braley was able to escape temporarily in a patrol vehicle.

How Did Braley Gain Control of the Harrison County Sheriff's Office Vehicle?

The suspect was in the back seat of the patrol car, but was able to break the caged area within the vehicle and slipped into the driver's seat. He then had access to multiple firearms but none were used. The suspect was captured again on Lake Street in Marshall, Texas without any further issues.

