If You’re Having Issues With Zoom, You’re Not Alone

The popular and heavily-used (especially right now) video conferencing app Zoom is currently experiencing outages across the country - including in every metro city in Texas.

The timing couldn't be worse considering it's the first day of school for universities across the Lone Star State.

Listed on the Zoom website, it states that officials “have identified the issue causing users to be unable to authenticate to the Zoom website and unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars”.

The company says it's currently working on a fix.

Downdetector.com, a site where users can report outages on everything from electricity to phone service, shows high levels of Zoom outages in Dallas, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. One user even referenced an outage in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

The official Twitter account for Zoom is currently reaching out to people that have contacted them on social media. They have a repeated update saying, " We are deploying a fix now. Service should be restored for some users and we’re continuing to complete the fix for any users still impacted. We're sorry about the disruption. Follow http://status.zoom.us for updates."

I guess the best thing you can do now is wait. Just know that you're waiting with half the country working from home right now.