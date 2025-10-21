(Surfside, Texas) - We have laws on the books in Texas to do a number of things. Laws are in place to protect us from criminals. Laws are passed to give us direction. Laws are in place to prevent us from being taken advantage of by someone or a business.

Sometimes we'll read a law and really scratch our heads wondering why it even exists. For instance, it's still illegal in Texas to milk someone else's cow. Another law that I am just now finding out about, and you didn't know either, is that it's illegal to talk, interact, feed or do anything other than watch dolphins.

Texas Law That Makes it Illegal to Talk to Dolphins

During a visit to Galveston or Surfside Beach or even Padre Island, you've most likely noticed dolphins swimming in the gulf (chron.com). They are very cute sea creatures and our first instinct is to try to swim up to them. Here's the thing, in Texas, that's illegal.

I know, it sounds dumb but there is sound reasoning behind the law and we really should be following it. The reason that interacting with dolphins is illegal is that they will become dependent on humans. By feeding them, they'll start approaching other humans expecting food. By talking to them, they'll get dangerously close to a boat to further communicate with us.

The Penalty if Caught Interacting with a Dolphin

If you are caught doing anything other than just watching a dolphin, you could face a fine of up to $100,000 or even serve some jail time. It's all spelled out in the very long Marine Mammal Protection Act. As cute an cuddly as dolphins may seem, they can become aggressive if they become too attached to human interaction.

It's better to swim with the dolphins, pet the dolphins, feed the dolphins, or anything else with a dolphin, in a controlled environment with a team of aquatic experts. Observe the cute dolphins in the wild but don't go beyond that.

