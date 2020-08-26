Laura Continues to Intensify, NHC Calls Storm Surge ‘Unsurvivable’

Hurricane Laura continues to rapidly strengthen. The 10 am advisory from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has Laura's top sustained winds at 125 mph. Landfall near the Texas/Louisiana border is expected to happen around midnight tonight. At that time, the hurricane could reach the coast with 145 mph sustained winds, making it a powerful Category 4 hurricane. The NHC has called the storm surge near the eye wall 'unsurvivable'.

A Hurricane Warning remains in effect for much of Deep East Texas, including Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Livingston, and San Augustine. Tropical Storm force winds are expected to move into the area by this evening and continue through a good portion of the day Thursday. Jasper, Newton, and Sabine Counties will be subject to winds gusting over 80 mph between 6 am and 9 am Thursday.