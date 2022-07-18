Inside Of This Mt. Pleasant Home Looks Like Brookshire’s Wildlife Museum

Get our free mobile app

We're just going to skip talking about the chef's kitchen and the open concept of this Mt. Pleasant, Texas home that is currently for sale and focus on this unique wild game trophy den. Of all the homes that I've seen online, this is a first.

Looking at the pictures of the inside of this home, it reminds me when I would take my daughter to explore the Brookshire's Wildlife Museum in Tyler, Texas.

Honestly, I've never seen this in a home before. Now I know hunting is a big deal here in East Texas and hunters love to display their trophy from the hunt. Whether it's a mounted deer head or fully taxidermied bobcat, water fowl, or some other animal, displaying them in this manner is a common thing. This Mt. Pleasant home will allow the ultimate game hunter a new way to display their animals.

What is a 'wild game trophy den'?

The den features an extremely realistic rocky landscape where animals can be positioned to look like they are traversing up or down the cliff-face or stand on the top like they're playing 'king of the hill'. This feature is highlighted by a mural featuring clouds and a dry prairie landscape completely backlit and spotlights within the rocks and from above. You can have your own Brookshire's Wildlife Museum in your home.

What about the rest of the home?

This five-bedroom, six-bathroom home covers more than 7000 square feet and sits on a little less than an acre of land (0.91 acres). The wide-open concept features a commercial-grade kitchen, a grand fireplace, and an in-ground pool in the backyard.

The home on Williams Ave. in Mt. Pleasant is currently on the market for $1,125,000. When it comes to interiors, this home ranks up there as being one of the most unique in East Texas.

